Ayushmann Khurrana – Shoojit Sircar out of John Abraham’s football biopic, 1911?

Has Shoojit Sircar and John Abraham’s great friendship come to an end? The two of them not only created sterling magic in Madras Café, easily one of John’s best films, they also produced together Shoojit ’s game-changing directorial debut Vicky Donor and had promised each other many promising joint ventures including a film based on a true-life footballer titled 1911.

Five years back, 1911 was to be made with Shoojit and John Abraham as co-producers and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. Khurrana had even roped in his brother Aparshakti Khurrana (a national-level footballer) to be coached in football.

But now, the long-in-the-pipeline project 1911 has finally been announced. And there is no Ayushmann and no Shoojit in the project. Instead, John will play the lead while his new favourite director Nikkhil Advani who is also directing John in Batla House, will direct the football film.

A pity that the project has slipped out of Shoojit’s hands. A self-confessed football enthusiast he vowed to cast only real-life footballers in the film.