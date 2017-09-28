Asha Parekh hospital to shut down by the end of September

Yesteryear diva Asha Parekh, who fondly started a hospital for underprivileged, fulfilling the dream of her late mother, is now facing trouble as the hospital heads towards a shut down. This is the second time where the hospital has faced a similar situation in the past decade.

While it reopened in 2009 after a shutdown in 2007, the hospital was running smoothly until six months ago when employees were updated of the status of the hospital. Everyone including the CMOs have been asked to leave but the CMO, Dr. Amit Shukhla asserted that they continue to strive to save the hospital. On the other hand, upset about the decision, Asha Parekh informed that though unlikely, there are making every attempt to save it as negotiations are on with Shalby Hospital. If all goes well, it may restart in the next 15-20 days.

Employees have sought the help of the labour commissioner to save the hospital. Besides pending dues of consultants and vendors, the hospital is also facing hygiene and cleanliness issues since the hospital housekeeping staff have been removed. The hospital has also not admitted any patients since the past six months and as of now only the casualty department is functional and that too until September 30.

As for the other departments, we hear that there are about 50 consultants who used to visit the hospital but have now stopped coming due to the brewing troubles. There are also about 22 dialysis patients who continue to visit the hospital but that department will be shut down too.

Besides these, the staff is also awaiting their payment and some of them have reportedly stated that they have only received verbal promises of the same but require a written response before another management takes over. From lack of maintenance to electric short circuit issues, staff has also been complaining about the various problems faced by them on a day-to-day basis.

On the other hand, Asha Parekh being one of the board members has asserted that they are looking into making alternate arrangements for the staff and also give away their payment.