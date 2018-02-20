Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.02.2018 | 12:15 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor to visit Punjab for the first time for Namastey England

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor’s wish is set to come true! A hardcore Punjabi, Arjun, has always wanted to stay in Punjab and soak in its culture, its warmth, its food. Strangely, he has never had the chance to stay in Punjab. Couple of fleeting one day visits to the state for promotions of his earlier movies made his want to discover Punjab grow even more. For the first time ever, Arjun is set to live in Punjab for over 30 days as he shoots for Namaste England.

“Arjun will begin filming for his next, Vipul Shah’s Namastey England on February 22. He will be here for 30 days and will shoot in Amristar, Ludhiana and Patiala. His dream to stay and soak in Punjab is coming true,” says a source close to the actor.

When contacted, Arjun confirms saying, “Yes, all these years I have wanted to stay and discover Punjab. Being a Punjabi myself I have always wanted to get a deeper sense of the culture, the food and especially the people. I can’t wait to travel in and around Punjab and shoot. It will be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

Namastey England is a sequel to the blockbuster Namastey London. The film features Parineeti Chopra opposite Arjun Kapoor.

