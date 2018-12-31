Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora get chachu Anil Kapoor’s blessings

The Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora relationship is the most open secret in tinsel town. The couple is seen together at every important Bollywood event. The final seal of approval was given when the discernibly in-love arrived together for Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor’s 62nd birthday party on the day before Christmas.

According to a source very close to the Kapoor family Anil has given his approval to the relationship. Says the source, “Perhaps ‘approval’ is not the right word. Neither is the couple seeking nor is Anil entitled to give his approval. Acceptance is more like it. Anil being more a buddy to Arjun than an uncle asked Arjun straightaway about the relationship. Arjun who is far more relaxed with Anil than with his own father Boney Kapoor has confided in Anil about how serious he is about his relationship with Malaika. As far as Anil is concerned Malaika is now part of the family.”

That leaves Arjun’s father Boney Kapor to be tackled. Sources say Boney has still not come fully to terms with the relationship, partly because of Malaika’s connection with Salman Khan whom Boney is close to.

Says the source, “Arjun has left it to his jhakaas Chachu to bring around Boney. Anil will have a word with Boney. And the couple will make their relationship official in the coming year.”

