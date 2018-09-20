Anushka Sharma signed as the new face of Softline Leggings

Popular Indian premium leggings brand – Softline Leggings, is set to revamp their brand identity, and get on-board a new face – youth icon, Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador. Softline leggings, from the house of Rupa & Company Limited; one of India’s largest knitwear organization, has always pushed the envelope in terms of innovation, variety and comfort. Their primary customer base is young, fun-loving women, making actor Anushka Sharma an organic fit to represent the brand. Her youthfulness and passion resonates well with the overall consumer psyche.

With its new mantra, ‘Effortless You’, the brand aims to reach out to young women, who are comfortable in their own skin and live life on their terms, effortlessly! Softline fulfils their need for comfortable yet stylish clothing, in 100+ colours to suit their every mood.

Speaking about the new brand identity, Mr. Vikash Agarwal, President and Brand Director, Rupa & Company Limited, said, “Softline is a premium leggings brand. Its revolutionary fabric and colour variety make it a unique proposition for customers, which no other competition offers. The new philosophy ‘Effortless you’ resonates with the brand and we are happy to have Anushka Sharma on-board who imbibes this motto. She has an emotional connect with the TG and fits perfectly with our new positioning.”

Brand ambassador Anushka Sharma said, “I am happy to be associated with Softline Leggings as it connects with young adults who want to be comfortable in whatever they do or wear. The brand is focused towards its clientele and offers various designs that are contemporary and cool.”