Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.09.2018 | 7:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for Cox & Kings

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrities are always being roped in to promote brands and now countries as well. Now, adding yet another name to her already long endorsement list is Anushka Sharma who was recently roped in as the brand ambassador for travel agency Cox & Kings.

Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for Cox & Kings

Anushka Sharma, who was roped in earlier this month features in the travel giant’s latest travel offerings and a new TV ad campaign as well. Talking about roping in Anushka Sharma, Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings added that Anushka, who is known for her versatility, experimentation and unusual personality perfectly represented the current generation making her the perfect fit to showcase Cox & Kings’ innovative holiday offerings.

Interestingly, this will be the first time ever Cox & Kings will have tied up with a known Bollywood personality as its brand ambassador making the same that much more special for Anushka. While the advertisements of the same have already begun, the actress is expected to feature across print, digital and television adverts for the agency.

Back on the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her next release Sui Dhaaga – Made in India that will see her alongside Varun Dhawan. Post this, Anushka will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero that also stars Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan yarn bomb iconic Mumbai hotspots

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

SAAHO: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot…

BREAKING: Jhamu Sughand banner to be REVIVED…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification