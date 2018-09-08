Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for Cox & Kings

Celebrities are always being roped in to promote brands and now countries as well. Now, adding yet another name to her already long endorsement list is Anushka Sharma who was recently roped in as the brand ambassador for travel agency Cox & Kings.

Anushka Sharma, who was roped in earlier this month features in the travel giant’s latest travel offerings and a new TV ad campaign as well. Talking about roping in Anushka Sharma, Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings added that Anushka, who is known for her versatility, experimentation and unusual personality perfectly represented the current generation making her the perfect fit to showcase Cox & Kings’ innovative holiday offerings.

Interestingly, this will be the first time ever Cox & Kings will have tied up with a known Bollywood personality as its brand ambassador making the same that much more special for Anushka. While the advertisements of the same have already begun, the actress is expected to feature across print, digital and television adverts for the agency.

Back on the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her next release Sui Dhaaga – Made in India that will see her alongside Varun Dhawan. Post this, Anushka will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero that also stars Katrina Kaif.

