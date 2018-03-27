Anushka Sharma becomes the only Bollywood star to feature in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is the biggest power brand of Bollywood. Forbes has just acknowledged the youth icon’s impact by naming her in their prestigious Asia’s 30 Under 30 list. The annual list features Anushka on Forbes Asia list.

Forbes wrote, “Anushka Sharma, one of the Indian film industry’s highest-paid actresses. The 29-year old started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 in the hugely successful ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,’ which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress. Going on to act in a further 19 films (three of which have not yet been released), Sharma also holds social causes dear to heart, appearing in a ‘Right to Education’ advert released by the Indian government.”

The Forbes list had shared the names of 300 young individuals who are bringing change in Asia. India’s badminton champion and Olympian PV Sindhu also features in the list.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is very busy with her work schedule. The actress already had one release earlier this year with her own production Pari. As of now, she is shooting YRF‘s next production Sui Dhaaga– Made in India. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film is readied for release on September 28, 2019.

Anushka Sharma is also starring in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero. The film reunites Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is scheduled for Christmas 2018 release.

