Anurag Kashyap launches Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya and Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in Bollywood with Bamfaad

Did you know that Paresh Rawal and his actress wife Swaroop Sampat’s son Aditya was all set to make his debut in Bollywood? Well, not many know that the budding actor was quite secretive about his upcoming project which recently came to light in media reports. It seems that Aditya is being launched by Anurag Kashyap in his forthcoming production Bamfaad, starring Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey and directed by Ranjan Chandel.

If reports are to be believed, Bamfaad has already gone on floors and has been extensively shot in Kanpur, albeit in secrecy. While the reason for this secretive behavior is still unknown, Anurag Kashyap is now quite uninhibited about talking about the project. He stated that he decided to come on board because he trusts Ranjan’s work who has been a writer and assistant to him for years. He has reportedly worked with the filmmaker in films like Gulaal and Dev D and hence Kashyap decided to extend his support towards Chandel’s vision. He asserted that he is completely involved in the project.

On the other hand, Ranjan spoke about working with the newbies. While Aditya is new to films, Shalini Pandey has done work down South. Ranjan assured that he and his casting director Tarun Bajaj are glad with the decision as they believe that the two actors are perfect for the role. They also elaborated on the title Bamfaad in recent reports wherein they described as a popular slang that is used in North India and that it aptly represents the world that the two lead characters belong to.

Further details on the plot of the film are kept under wraps. Bamfaad is also expected to star actors Vijay Verma and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is said to be a passionate love story set against the backdrop of Allahabad. As for the release date, even though the makers have confirmed that the film will release in the next few months, a date is yet to be announced.

