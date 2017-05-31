Anees Bazmee’s next to be produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is all set to direct an action comedy next after Mubarakan. T-Series and KriArj Entertainment have joined hands to produce this film, which is yet to be titled. Anees says, “I’m pleased to be a part of the project, which is being backed by such prominent production houses. In keeping with my ideology of clean and entertaining cinema for my audiences, I will do my best to offer unique content this time around as well. The film is an action-comedy and will feature prominent actors.”

Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, says, “Prernaa Arora and I have known each other for quite long and I’m happy that we’ll also be working together now. I’m proud to be associated with her company and make meaningful and entertaining cinema.” Further talking about working with Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar, Virindrra Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment add, “Working with Anees and Bhushan is not only a matter of pride for us, but it also gives us a sense of fulfilment of providing good, entertaining cinema for our audiences.”