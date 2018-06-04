Amruta Khanvilkar set to don a dark avatar in an upcoming series

Renowned actress, Amruta Khanvilkar is all set to play a dark and mysterious character in Damaged, an upcoming original series to be streamed on Hungama Play. Scheduled to release soon, Amruta’s character will be the focal point of the show and her performance is expected to be unconventional and path-breaking. While details about the series are supposed to be out in due course of time, it is believed that Amruta’s character is suspected of committing multiple murders in the show.

Speaking about her role, Amruta said, “I am really excited to play a flawed character as you don’t see too many of those. It is liberating to essay the role of a woman who is strong, bold and unapologetic about her choices in life. The industry needs to make a conscious effort to write storylines that go beyond the obvious and create characters that have more shades than one. I am glad to have played the central role in a series that had both – a unique storyline and haunting characters.”

“I am also happy that the show is going to be available on a leading OTT platform. Digital platforms give storytellers the freedom to experiment with bolder narratives and actors to perform without any reservations,” she added.

The talented actress recently starred in the critically acclaimed commercial blockbuster, Raazi.

