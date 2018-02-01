Amitabh Bachchan threatens to quit Twitter over losing followers; is it because of Shah Rukh Khan?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a social media savvy actor. He writes blogs, is an avid user of Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. In comparison to his other social media platforms, he definitely has a lot of following on Twitter. But, it seems like he is losing out on followers and another superstar is leading the pack in India.

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly threatened to quit twitter after losing out followers suddenly. He is currently on the number two spot with 3,29,02,353 followers Amitabh Bachchan jokingly threatened to quit twitter after losing out followers suddenly. Big B is currently on the number two spot with 3,29,02,353 followers. He wrote, “T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!! you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! that’s a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting.”

The reason behind Amitabh Bachchan’s rant could be because Shah Rukh Khan‘s followers are increasing daily. Amongst actors, Shah Rukh Khan has dethroned him and currently has 3,29,44,338 followers. While they are pretty close in the following with 32.9 million followers, SRK is definitely leading the pack.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting Thugs of Hindostan, which also features Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set to release in November 2018.