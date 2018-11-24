Amitabh Bachchan to attend Kapil Sharma’s wedding?

Kapil Sharma’s wedding in Amritsar on December 12 won’t have any major Bollywood presence because he isn’t inviting any. None except Amitabh Bachchan whom Kapil has personally and sincerely invited. And Mr Bachchan who is known to go out of his way to keep his well-wishers smiling is likely to head to Amritsar for a day to participate in Kapil’s big day.

Says a source close to Kapil, “Bachchan Saab is very fond of Kapil. When the current season of KBC was to conclude, Bachchan insisted on getting Kapil on the show. They share a bonding beyond the professional. The same cannot be said about Kapil’s equation with the rest of the film industry.”

Speaking to this writer, Kapil said, “No one is here to make friends. We are all here to do our work and if possible leave an imprint. The wedding is a special day meant for family and close friends. By God’s grace both Ginni and I have very large warm families.”

