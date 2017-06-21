This is how Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are prepping for Meghna Gulzar’s next

Ever since the success of her last film Talvar, Meghna Gulzar have been working on her next, which is the screen adaptation of the book ‘Calling Sehmat’ which is written by Harinder Sikka. The filmmaker found her female protagonist in Alia Bhatt and what more, the actress will be paired opposite Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming film.

Amidst the string of commercial films currently in her kitty, Alia will be exploring a different space with the forthcoming film. The film revolves around the life of a female spy and with Alia leading the cast, she would kick start the prep by attending workshops. Accompanying her would her co-star Vicky Kaushal who will be seen as her husband. From what we hear, the duo will be receiving hands on training for the film in order to help them get into the skin of the character

It is a story of a Kashmiri woman, who is married to a Pakistani Army Officer from across the border who provides information to Indian intelligence. So, Alia and Vicky will also be undergoing training on the dialect and accent as well as the general features of the character. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war and since it is based on real life incidents we hear that the makers are making every possible attempt to retain the authenticity.

The team has joined for workshops for a couple of weeks before they begin shooting at the end of this month. It will be interesting to see this Jodi of experimental actors since they are paired opposite each other for the first time. On the other hand, Meghna had earlier revealed that the film will not feature fight or action sequences but it will include the conditions that lead to the war.