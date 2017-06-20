Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha tale to get tax exemptions

Akshay Kumar’s indisputable superstardom has gone to another level after the trailers of his forthcoming film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha made its way into the virtual world. The message of toilets for rural households has not only impressed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has decided to implement an entertainment-tax exemption in all the BJP-run states.

An unnamed source from the government says, “Akshay’s work towards building a better India through his films is evident in his recent films. After seeing the trailers and teasers of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha it is very clear that this superstar doesn’t look upon cinema as mere entertainment but a tool of social reform. We feel he’s the best messenger of social reform and progress in Bollywood right now.”