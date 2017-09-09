Akshay Kumar’s series of tweets on the eve of his 50th birthday prove that he’s one of the coolest stars

One actor who has really earned immense respect with his choice of films is superstar Akshay Kumar. At one point, he was known as ‘Khiladi Kumar’ as he made a mark in action roles. With Hera Pheri, he shifted gears and proved his worth as a comic actor. In 2013, he surprised everyone by doing the unconventional entertainer Special 26. He followed it up with Baby, Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and the recently released hit film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. All these were social entertainers and it gave Akshay Kumar a lot of respect and even a National Award.

Hence, it’s no surprise that Akshay Kumar’s 50th birthday celebrations already began few days before the D-day, September 9. The net savvy Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and put up a series of interesting tweets. In these tweets, he informed his followers about the time he has spent in the world by writing “5 Decades”, “600 Months”, “2607 Weeks”, “18250 Days”, “4,38,000 Hours”, “2,62,80,000 Minutes”.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s next will be the tri-lingual 2.0, the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Robot, co-starring Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. It will hit theatres on Republic Day next year. He’ll then be seen in another socially-relevant film PadMan, with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. It is directed by R Balki and releases on April 13, 2018. His third release of 2018 will be Gold, a sports biopic, directed by Reema Kagti. Its poster was unveiled yesterday, to coincide with Akshay Kumar’s ‘golden jubilee’ birthday.

