Akshay Kumar shows his maturity; apologizes for tricolour fiasco

Akshay Kumar attended the Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, UK, to cheer for the Indian team. The actor soon found himself in the eye of a storm after he posted a picture of himself waving the Indian flag upside down.

“It was unintentional on Akshay’s part. Since the flag was kept folded, while opening it, he held it upside down by mistake, when those pictures were clicked. And during moments of rush, Akshay uploaded them on his social networking sites,” says a friend

But when Akshay Kumar realised his mistake, he deleted all the pictures from his social networking portals. But by then, the Twitterattis got after the actor to lambast him for the mistake. Instead of defending himself, Akshay Kumar showed his maturity by apologising through Twitter. “Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolour. Didn’t mean to offend anyone, the picture has been removed (sic),” the actor wrote on his Twitter account.

“You won’t see many big names apologising so readily but since Akshay felt that he could have hurt some people’s feelings, and especially since it involves the national flag, he didn’t think even for a second before saying sorry,” says the friend.

On the film front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his social satire Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma and releases on August 11. He’s currently in Leeds, UK to shoot for Reema Kagti’s sports biopic Gold, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India in 1948. Before Gold, his ambitious trilingual film 2.0, sequel to Rajinikanth’s highly successful Robot, will release in early 2018.