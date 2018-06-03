Akshay Kumar gets associated with ‘road safety’ movement

Akshay Kumar has highlight national issues through his films. After highlighting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and sanitation with Toilet– Ek Prem Katha and menstrual hygiene in Pad Man, Akshay Kumar is now the face of road safety movement. As the number of road accidents and fatalities continue to rise, Akshay has joined the initiative to spread awareness about rafety.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have roped in Akshay Kumar to send across road safety messages. Taking to his Twitter, Akshay shared a photograph of himself dressed as a traffic cop with two other officers. He captioned the image, “Honoured to associate with @MORTHRoadSafety and take forward the ‘Road Safety’ movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of a hockey player in Reema Kagti’s Gold, which is set for August 15, 2018, release. The film is based on the real story of Indian Hockey Team’s first gold medal win after independent India. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar– Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also shooting for Kesari which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead. He has also come on board for Housefull 4. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol. It is reportedly set for Diwali 2019 release.

