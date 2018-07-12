Is the Ajay Devgn starrer Chanakya a period film?

We all remember the Prakash Jha multi-starrer Raajneeti which was based on Mahabharata. The story very specifically revolved around the main sub plots of the epic story and interestingly Ajay Devgn was a part of it too. Now, just a day ago, it was revealed that Neeraj Pandey is making a film on political and economics strategist Chanakya starring Ajay Devgn.

Based on the much popular Chanakya Niti [Strategies of Chanakya], the film we hear will not be a period drama. Recent reports suggest that Chanakya will be adapted to the current era. The speculations here claim that the film will be set against the backdrop of a socio-political situation wherein Ajay Devgn will play a strategist.

Even though the film will not belong to the Maurya period, it seems that the protagonist essayed by Ajay will make use of the Chanakya Niti in the film for varied decisions. Not too long ago, there many reports that created buzz stating that Akshay Kumar will play a similar role in D. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film.

Speaking of this Neeraj Pandey project, the film which will revolve around contemporary socio-political situation is expected to go on floor by the end of this year. If reports are to be believed, the makers are keen on releasing the film by mid-next year.

Earlier, Ajay had expressed his happiness of playing such a unique role saying, “I am truly looking forward to playing Chanakya. I’ve followed Neeraj Pandey’s work closely and I know Neeraj will tell this story with the clarity and passion with which it needs to be told.”

For the uninitiated, Chanakya was the advisor and guide of Chandragupta Maurya during 300 BC and played a major role in building up the Maurya Empire in India. Known as one of the most intelligent strategists, his theories are applied worldwide even today.

Also Read : BREAKING: Ajay Devgn to play Chanakya in Neeraj Pandey directorial