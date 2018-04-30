Ajay Devgn shooting for Luv Ranjan’s production despite suffering from tennis elbow condition

Many actors have time and again compromised their injuries, wounds and sufferings in order to retain the shoots unaffected. Doing something similar is Ajay Devgn who has apparently been diagnosed with tennis elbow condition. For someone who is a thorough professional, Ajay has decided to continue with his work commitments, which is the shoot of Luv Ranjan production, despite the pain.

Recent reports suggest that Ajay Devgn is in acute pain owing to the tennis elbow condition. The actor was seen crying out in pain during the shoot of Total Dhamaal. When co-star Anil Kapoor saw his condition, he suggested him to take treatment from Germany. Co-incidentally, Anil too had faced a similar problem few weeks ago, and hence he decided to advise the same treatment to Ajay Devgn too.

On the other hand, Ajay has decided to continue with the shoot instead of taking off to Germany. The actor has allotted dates for this untitled venture, directed by Akiv Ali. It is being said that although Ajay seems normal on camera, as soon as the shot is cut, Ajay howls in pain. He is said to have often collapsed into a chair after shooting for a scene due to tiredness.

Sources have reportedly been quoted that the actor is at times in so much pain that he is not even able to lift a coffee mug. Furthermore, it has been learnt that the actor is also experiencing similar pain in his heel. Tennis elbow or the Lateral Epicondylitis as described in medical terms is a condition where forearm muscles and tendons are stressed to the extent that one is unable to perform even mundane activities with utmost difficulty. Further tugging on these muscles may cause tears in the tissue.

As for the actor, Ajay Devgn continues to maintain his stand for the shoot. According to reports, the source has added that the actor wants to finish the schedule since it is also important to adjust the dates as per the other actors’ availability. Apparently, a combination of dates of different actors has been planned.

Jimmy Sheirgill, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, who play integral roles in the film, have allotted these as their dates which Ajay doesn’t want to waste. In fact, it has been learnt that even his co-stars of this untitled venture are unaware of the actor’s condition.

