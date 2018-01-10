Ajay Devgn quits smoking on the sets of Raid

The team of Raid was in for a surprise, when they saw Ajay Devgn in his new elements recently after he decided to give up on this habit. The actor reportedly had taken a resolution about quitting smoking and has been abiding by it religiously by far.

According to recent reports, Ajay Devgn who had taken to smoking quite some years ago, have given up the addiction and hasn’t smoked a cigarette since the past 50 days. The actor, we hear, kicked the butt on the sets of his forthcoming film Raid, whilst they were shooting for it in Lucknow.

Although the reason is yet to be known, sources around the actor have apparently claimed that the decision was quite impulsive. Even though Ajay was keen on giving up the habit for quite some time, it is being said that one day he decided to do so in a spur of the moment.

On the other hand, we hear that Ajay Devgn has been maintaining silence on the matter since he doesn’t want his resolution to break. In the past, Ajay had attempted on doing something similar and quit smoking for about 45 days but his resolve was broken. The actor, now, doesn’t want to repeat the same.

Earlier, many actors have spoken about quitting this addiction, including Aamir Khan. While their resolve has often broken, Ajay, we hear is hoping that this time around he has quit smoking for good.

Talking about his film commitments, besides Raid, Ajay Devgn is also gearing up for his film production with his wife Kajol in the lead for a film and he is also looking forward to get into the television space yet again with a series on Baba Ramdev.