Adnan Sami performs Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s song for a terminally ill girl

A couple of years back we saw the release of the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a story about a simple Indian man helping a mute Pakistani girl child to find her way back home to her parents. While this film was a smash hit at the Box-Office, its songs were equally big chartbusters. Prominent amongst them was the Adnani Sami sung “Bhar do jholi meri ya Muhammad, Laut kar main naa jaaunga khali”. The intensity of the song is so massive that it, even today brings tears to the eyes of the listeners.

Speaking of Adnan Sami, he had recently performed at the prestigious Wembley stadium in the United Kingdom. On his invitation, a wheel chair bound terminally ill girl turned up with her parents and a nurse. Adnan Sami, then, introduced the little girl to the audience and also revealed about her wish of seeing him perform live. Adnan, then, came down to the girl and sang the aforementioned track with utmost dedication. Both, the child and the reverberation of the extremely soulful song not just got tears in the eyes of the girl’s mother, but also the spell bound audience.

Post that, Adnan Sami recalled his success over his struggle with weight loss. The girl definitely must have been smiling after having found confidence to fight back her illness after meeting Adnan Sami!