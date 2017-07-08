WHAT? Aditya Roy Kapur walks out of IIFA film

Just a couple of weeks ago, we had reported that Aditya Roy Kapur along with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh were roped in for a film on IIFA. The Indian International Film Awards, which is to be held in US this year, is all set to turn into a film. While Wizcraft came up with this unique idea as they foray into Bollywood production with this film in collaboration with Vashu Bhagnani, now we hear that one of their leading stars Aditya Roy Kapur has walked out of the film.

Furthermore, Diljit Dosanjh too quit the film and the production house got Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan to replace the Punjabi superstar. On the other hand, reports of Aditya exiting the film have been doing the rounds now and the reason is said to be his other work commitments. Apparently, the actor’s dates are clashing with another project. Reportedly, Vashu doesn’t have any qualms about Aditya’s decision and is supportive of the same.

The IIFA film is said to feature all the behind the stage happenings with the US awards gala forming a major part of the script. Along with several celebrity cameos, the film will feature Sonakshi Sinha and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles as of now.