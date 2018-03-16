Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Studios gets into TROUBLE with the BMC

The iconic Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, has invited the ire of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for making several illegal altercations to its building located at Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. According to the reports, the management of the studio owned by Aditya Chopra have constructed illegal basement and made several changes without taking permission from the law enforcement body. These additions and changes made to the original construction can cause mishaps like fire, according to the officials. According to a notice served by the BMC to YRF, buildings one and two have violated rules under section 53 (1) of MRTP act as unauthorised partitions have been made of glass and plywood from ground to fourth floor including the service floor. The main problem seems to be the basement of the building which is being used as the storage.

BMC has instructed the studio management to demolish all these constructions, else face the wrath of the department. If the management fails to carry out BMC’s orders, they will demolish the constructions on its own – says the notice served to the YRF owner. BMC swung into action after receiving many complaints from residents and are now cautious after the Kamala Mills Compound Fire a few months ago.

Aditya Chopra and YRF’s spokesperson have not commented on this issue. Meanwhile, YRF is gearing for the release of Hichki which is a comeback vehicle for Rani Mukerji. Hichki is set to release on March 23 and will portray Rani as a teacher with Tourette syndrome.

