Aditi Rao Hydari thinks these are the most IMPORTANT factors to bring about gender equality

Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Daas Dev, has come out in the open to speak about gender equality. Many actresses have expressed their displeasure over the gender discrimination, sexual harassment, pay disparity and many other issues that exist in the entertainment industry. When Aditi was asked about her opinion, she uninhibitedly decided to speak on it.

According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari believes that education is of utmost importance to spread the message of gender equality. She also clearly demarcated about how literacy and education are different from each other. Rather, she stressed on the need for a wholesome education to bring about a gender balance. Aditi mentioned in reports that when one educates a girl, they educate the family and community thereby helping the country prosper.

Further, speaking on the subject, Aditi also described the importance of raising men with sensitivity. While she believes that women being educated will help the solve the problem of gender imbalance to an extent, bringing sensitivity in men will make it essential for them to have gender equality as an integral part of their lives.

Last seen in Daas Dev, which was another modern day and dark take of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas, Aditi Rao Hydari also spoke about her career. While she is known for her unconventional roles, Aditi stated that she always gives her best irrespective of the screen time of her role. The actress, who as confessed by her, is working since 2010, is slowly and steadily trying to find her way in the industry.

Aditi Rao Hydari was also seen in the much acclaimed Padmaavat in which she played the role of Mehrunissa, the first wife of Alauddin Khilji, essayed by Ranveer Singh. The actress also shared screen space with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the film.

