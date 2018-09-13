Ace designer Manish Malhotra to pen his memoir

Bollywood’s favourite designer and go-to-party-person Manish Malhotra has had a tremendous journey in the fashion industry. Now, the designer is ready to pen his autobiography which will chronicle his journey in the world of Bollywood and fashion. The book will be co-written by journalist-author Sonal Kalra and is yet to be titled.

Manish Malhotra has spent over 25 years in the industry and it has been quite a journey for him. The book will trace his journey from entering the modelling industry to turning fashion designer. Manish says that it is the right time to tell his story to the people. The designer has completed 25 years in the industry and his label Manish Malhotra Label has completed 13 years. He hopes that his memoir will help those who want to pursue fashion as a career. The book will be unveiled in 2019.