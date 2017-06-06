AAOO LOLITA! Shakti Kapoor to turn restaurateur!

When Shakti Kapoor agreed to play a role in the 1984 Sridevi-Jitendra starrer Tohfa, little did he know that his catchphrase in the film ‘aaoo lolita’ will become such a cult and iconic line one day. Shakti Kapoor has now decided to take a step further and open a chain of eateries under the name ‘Aaoo Lolita’. The first outlet will be opened in Dehradun on his birthday, which falls on September 3.

Speaking about the same, Shakti Kapoor said that, ‘Aaoo Lolita’ will have hookah, a bar and will serve Continental as well as Indian food. Besides the eatery, it will also have a toy store called Crime Master Gogo (which has been named after his famous character in Andaz Apna Apna), which will be house to the models of some of the famous characters he has played so far. Besides that, the said place will also double up as an umbrella place for all those who love food and clubbing.

Shakti Kapoor, who has partnered for ‘Aaoo Lolita’ with the entrepreneur Tushar Kumar, will soon have its outlets in Delhi and Mumbai as well.