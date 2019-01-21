Aanand L Rai NOT upset over Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero failure, claims he would experiment more

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated to create an extremely ambitious film, Zero. It was supposed to have resurrected Shah Rukh Khan’s career after the debacle of his past film but unfortunately that did NOT happen as the movie flopped miserably that the box office. Post this, Rai who has given us blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Ranjhaana spoke to media and claimed that he is NOT upset over this and he would experiment more with treatment and subjects of his films. Aanand said that it was flight which he was supposed to take but it is rather unfortunate that it did not land the way it should have. But this does not deter him from making more experimental movies. Aanand L Rai also said that he needs to understand what went wrong and he would work on it.

Post, the failure of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has been very very choosy about his roles and has pulled himself out of Saare Jahan Se Accha as he is not convinced with the experimental roles anymore. Now, that is quite sad especially for the fans of the stars who want him to take up challenging roles. Our inside source exclusively told us, “Shah Rukh recently met with the makers of the film and they have decided to amicably part ways. After Zero’s performance, Shah Rukh seems to be reconsidering his projects and way forward.”

While it is not clear what project SRK will take up next, Aanand L Rai is already gearing up for Tanu Weds Manu’s third sequel.