Is Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar based on the life of Nahid Afrin?

BySubhash K. Jha

Is Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar based on the life of Nahid Afrin

Why is Aamir Khan and his director Advait Chandan hiding the fact that Secret Superstar is based on the experiences of the Assamese reality-show contestant Nahid Afrin against whom a fatwa was passed by numerous Islamic organizations for singing in public.

All hell had broken lose. But the adamant spunky girl stood her ground and continued to sing. One of the guests who saw the film at its first screening reveals, “It is definitely inspired by the story of that Assamese girl who was pulled up by clerics for singing. She has been turned into a Kashmiri girl played by Zaira Wasin. The Dangal girl is brilliant as a singing sensation who can’t be stopped by a music-loathing father. Aamir Khan plays a loud flamboyant flirty music director who encourages and supports her. He is clearly modelled his character on Nadeem of Nadeem-Shravan.”

When questioned as to why the origins of the two protagonists’ identity were kept a secret the source says, “Probably to avoid copyright-infringement hassles.”

