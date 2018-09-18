90s Rewind: Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi to recreate Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi song in Time To Dance

We all know about the much talked about debut of the sister of Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif. It will be the second Bollywood film of Sooraj Pancholi. The film in question, Time To Dance, as the name suggests is all about dancing. And while it is expected to feature some interesting tracks, recent buzz is that the makers are planning to take us back to the 90s, the Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi days.

The rewind to the 90s is because Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi are all set to recreate the number ‘Adayein Bhi Hai’. Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was a rom-com featuring Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan and the said track featured the two of them. As for the remake, we hear that a few contemporary elements will be added to resonate with the current generation. From new lyrics to a contemporary style, the new version is expected to feature some interesting twists.

If recent reports are to be believed, the leads, Isabelle and Sooraj have already shot for the song in Dover in Kent. Furthermore, we hear that the film’s director Stanley D’Costa himself choreographed for the number. For the uninitiated, Stanley has helped Remo D’Souza in some of his best dance works.

Besides this song, another important track in the film will have Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh lending voice for it. Reports have it that this song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, will be picturized on Sooraj Pancholi.

Readers, who have been keeping a track of the film Time To Dance, will be aware that Isabelle Kaif plays the role of a Latin and ballroom dancer, whereas, Sooraj is expected to groove on Salsa, Zumba and Bachata styles. The film will also have Waluscha De’Sousa as a dancer too and Saqib Saleem in the role of a lawyer. Shot extensively in London, the film is expected to release next year.

Also Read: Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi starrer Time To Dance to have EIGHT songs!