Main Vaapas Aaunga shocks trade with RARE 115% second weekend jump; 10-day collections stand at Rs. 24.58 cr.

The Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as the surprise story of the season. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film started on a slow note but has now picked up in a big way, thanks to encouraging word of mouth.

Main Vaapas Aaunga opened at just Rs. 1.28 cr. on Friday, June 12. It then grew to Rs. 1.85 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 2.50 cr. on Sunday, taking its first weekend total to Rs. 5.63 cr. The Monday drop was expected as the film collected Rs. 1.15 cr., but what followed was a pleasant surprise. On Tuesday, aided by the offer, the film jumped to Rs. 1.60 cr. More importantly, the collections continued to rise even after the offer day, with Wednesday bringing in Rs. 1.80 cr. and Thursday going up to Rs. 2.28 cr.

The first week total of Main Vaapas Aaunga stood at Rs. 12.46 cr. While this was respectable, the real turnaround happened in the second weekend. On its second Friday, the film collected Rs. 2 cr., which was higher than its opening day. On Saturday, it went on an overdrive and collected Rs. 4.45 cr. The film then scored its biggest single day on Sunday, with collections of Rs. 5.67 cr.

As a result, the second weekend total stands at a superb Rs. 12.12 cr. This is a rare feat as the second weekend is more than double the first weekend total of Rs. 5.63 cr. In fact, the second weekend is just Rs. 0.34 cr. short of the entire first week collections of Rs. 12.46 cr.

The 10-day total of Main Vaapas Aaunga now stands at Rs. 24.58 cr.

The day-wise collections of Main Vaapas Aaunga are as follows:

Day 1 – Friday – Rs. 1.28 cr.

Day 2 – Saturday – Rs. 1.85 cr.

Day 3 – Sunday – Rs. 2.50 cr.

Day 4 – Monday – Rs. 1.15 cr.

Day 5 – Tuesday – Rs. 1.60 cr.

Day 6 – Wednesday – Rs. 1.80 cr.

Day 7 – Thursday – Rs. 2.28 cr.

Day 8 – Friday – Rs. 2 cr.

Day 9 – Saturday – Rs. 4.45 cr.

Day 10 – Sunday – Rs. 5.67 cr.

Total – Rs. 24.58 cr.

What makes the performance significant is that Main Vaapas Aaunga is not behaving like a front-loaded film. Instead, it is growing with each passing day, and the fact that its Day 10 number is more than four times its Day 1 collection says a lot about the acceptance it has found among the audience.

Going by the present trend, Main Vaapas Aaunga should comfortably cross the Rs. 40 cr. mark. If the second Monday and the subsequent weekdays hold well, the film can even head towards a lifetime total in the range of Rs. 45-50 cr. A lot will depend on how strongly it sustains in its third weekend, but for now, the film has clearly turned the tide after a slow start.