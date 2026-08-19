Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer enters the Rs. 100 cr club in 6 days; becomes the 3rd fastest Rs. 100 cr grosser of 2026

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has reached a major box-office milestone, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark in India on its sixth day. The romantic action drama has emerged as the third fastest film of 2026 to enter the coveted Rs. 100 crore club, adding another significant achievement with what a strong theatrical run for the sequel has been.

According to the latest box-office figures, Awarapan 2 had collected Rs. 99.46 crore by the end of Day 5. The film then added Rs. 1.40 crore nett from its morning and afternoon shows on Wednesday, Day 6, taking its running total to Rs. 100.86 crore. With the milestone now crossed, the Emraan Hashmi starrer has joined the year's fastest Rs. 100 crore grossers.

Awarapan 2 now sits behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge and Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the list. Dhurandhar The Revenge, which released on March 19, remains the fastest film of 2026 to reach the milestone, entering the Rs. 100 crore club in just one day. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrived in theatres on July 30, achieved the feat in two days. Awarapan 2, meanwhile, has accomplished the same in six days.

The achievement becomes even more noteworthy when compared with the other films that have crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark this year. Dhamaal 4 took nine days to reach the milestone and has gone on to collect Rs. 163.62 crore, while Welcome To The Jungle also took nine days and currently stands at Rs. 130.796 crore. In terms of speed, Awarapan 2 has therefore outpaced both films despite having a considerably different scale and pre-release positioning.

For Emraan Hashmi, the century is particularly significant. The actor has spent years building a loyal audience through films that combine romance, music, drama and darker emotional themes. Awarapan 2 has tapped into that established connection while also leveraging the nostalgia attached to the franchise. The result is a theatrical run that has transformed what could have been a straightforward franchise revival into one of the more surprising commercial successes of 2026.

The film's journey to the Rs. 100 crore mark has also been impressive for the manner in which it has sustained its momentum after the opening weekend. Awarapan 2 built a substantial cushion in its first three days and then continued to attract audiences through the weekdays. By adding Rs. 1.40 crore from Wednesday's morning and afternoon shows, the film comfortably moved past the century mark on Day 6.

The timing could also work in the film's favour. With Toxic scheduled to arrive on August 26, Awarapan 2 has several more days to capitalise on its momentum and maximise its collections before a major new release begins to put pressure on its screen count.

The conversation around the film has now shifted from whether Awarapan 2 can cross Rs. 100 crore to how far it can ultimately go. Having achieved the milestone in just six days, the film has already surpassed the expectations surrounding its theatrical prospects and established itself as one of the year's notable box-office performers.

At Rs. 100.86 crore and counting, Awarapan 2 has not only given Emraan Hashmi a major solo box-office milestone but has also emerged as the third fastest Rs. 100 crore grosser of 2026.

Fastest Rs. 100 cr Grossers of 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 1108.09 - 1 Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Rs. 476.92 - 2 Days

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 100.81 - 6 Days

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 163.62 - 9 Days

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 130.796 - 9 Days