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Bollywood Hungama » News » Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi film emerges as his highest all-time opening weekend grosser » Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi film emerges as his highest all-time opening weekend grosser

Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi film emerges as his highest all-time opening weekend grosser

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Emraan Hashmi has achieved a major box office milestone with Awarapan 2, as the action entertainer has emerged as the actor's highest opening weekend grosser of all time. The film has recorded a staggering Rs. 81.89 crore in its opening weekend, comfortably surpassing the previous benchmark set by Baadshaho.

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, his highest-grossing opening weekend film

The scale of the achievement becomes clearer when compared with Hashmi's earlier opening weekend numbers. Baadshaho, which previously held the top spot, had collected Rs. 43.30 crore, meaning Awarapan 2 has outperformed it by Rs. 38.59 crore, or nearly 89%. In fact, the sequel has almost doubled the opening weekend business of Hashmi's previous best.

The rest of Hashmi's Top 10 opening weekends are led by Raaz 3 at Rs. 36.02 crore, followed by The Dirty Picture at Rs. 32.70 crore, Jannat 2 at Rs. 24.03 crore, Murder 2 at Rs. 22.35 crore, Ghanchakkar at Rs. 22.30 crore, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai at Rs. 22.01 crore, Azhar at Rs. 20.80 crore and Raaz Reboot at Rs. 18.09 crore.

What makes Awarapan 2's performance particularly noteworthy is the sheer gap between it and the rest of Hashmi's filmography. The Rs. 81.89 crore weekend is not merely a new career-best; it represents a significant reset of the actor's opening weekend benchmark. The film has added more to its opening weekend than the entire opening weekend of several of his earlier Top 10 grossers.

The result also underlines the power of franchise recall when combined with a returning star in role audiences already associate with him. Hashmi's action image, coupled with the nostalgia surrounding Awarapan, appears to have translated into a much larger theatrical pull than his recent opening weekends.

For Hashmi, Awarapan 2 has therefore gone beyond being a successful franchise comeback. It has delivered the biggest opening weekend of his career by a considerable distance, giving the actor a new box office benchmark that will be difficult to surpass.

Emraan Hashmi's Top 10 All-Time Highest Opening Weekend Grossers
Awarapan 2 - Rs. 81.89 cr
Baadshaho - Rs. 43.30 cr
Raaz 3 - Rs. 36.02 cr
The Dirty Picture - Rs. 32.70 cr
Jannat 2 - Rs. 24.03 cr
Murder 2 - Rs. 22.35 cr
Ghanchakkar - Rs. 22.30 cr
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai - Rs. 22.01 cr
Azhar - Rs. 20.8 cr
Raaz Reboot - Rs. 18.09 cr

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection , Awarapan 2 Movie Review

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