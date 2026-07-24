Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Movie Review Synopsis:

TERA YAAR HOON MAIN is the story of a young man and his unusual bond with his friend and the latter’s daughter. Sanju (Aman Indra Kumar) lives in Nagpur with his mother, Saru (Mrinal Deshmukh). At her insistence, he takes up a job in Mumbai and agrees to stay at the residence of Saru’s friend, Vishwanath Purohit (Paresh Rawal), aka Vishu. Vishu lives with his wife, Nandini (Supriya Pilgaonkar), who detests him, and their daughter, Anu (Akanksha Sharma), who adores him more than anyone else. Vishu has a reputation for always keeping his word and never going back on a promise. Meanwhile, Sanju falls in love with Anu. However, she has no feelings for him and has agreed to marry Aditya (Abhishek Mandrecha), the man chosen by her father. Sanju and Vishu become thick friends, and the former confesses his feelings for Anu to the latter. However, Vishu’s determination to honour his promise complicates matters. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Movie Story Review:

TERA YAAR HOON MAIN is a remake of HELLO GURU PREMA KOSAME [2018]. The story is commercial and has the potential to appeal to the masses. But Rajan Agarwal's screenplay fails to entice and is peppered with moments that fail to up the entertainment quotient in the film. Milap Milan Zaveri's dialogues are okay. A few one-liners work well, but some of them miss the mark.

Milap Milan Zaveri’s direction is average. To give credit where it’s due, he keeps the narrative simple and massy, intending to appeal to the lowest common denominator. The opening title card evokes a lovely sense of déjà vu, reminiscent of old Hindi film title cards, with instrumental versions of the film’s songs playing in the background. Along with romance and humour, he also incorporates action and emotion into the narrative. The friendship between Sanju and Vishu is endearing.

On the flipside, several scenes, which are intended to be funny, fail to raise laughs. The story seems dated. Several plot points are difficult to digest and a few gags seem to be lifted or inspired from similar scenes in famous films like HADH KAR DI AAPNE [2000], INDIAN [2001] etc. A film of this kind may have worked 10 years ago, but in today's times, it may not impress even the masses. Moreover, the original film’s Hindi dubbed version has been widely consumed. This might further restrict its viewership.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Movie Review Performances:

Aman Indra Kumar shows promise and does well, especially in emotional and confrontational sequences. However, he could do better in comic scenes. Akanksha Sharma has an arresting presence and delivers a first-rate performance. Both actors dance exceptionally well. Paresh Rawal is the soul of the film and dominates several key scenes. Supriya Pilgaonkar raises the maximum laughs followed by Darshan Jariwala (Tanisha's father). Neha Khan (Tanisha) is fair in a supporting role. Abhishek Mandrecha and Mrinal Kulkarni don't get much scope. Rajesh Khera is just okay. Mehaan Milap Zaveri (guest at the Nagpur wedding) is cute while Johny Lever (cab driver) is dependable.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main movie music and other technical aspects:

A film like this should have had chartbuster songs. Sadly, the album has failed to generate any excitement. Having said that, 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' is foot-tapping. 'Tanu Ko Manu Chahiye' is novel and reminds one of 'Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila' from JOSH [2000].

Nigam Bomzan's cinematography is satisfactory. Avani Pratap Gumber's costumes are stylish, especially the ones worn by the lead actors and Neha Khan. Tajamul Shaikh and Anshita Manot's production design is appealing in the scenes of Vishwanath's residence but tacky in the exterior portions. Amin Khatib's action is mass appealing. Maahir Zaveri's editing could have been crisper.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, TERA YAAR HOON MAIN has a mass-friendly premise and is aided by Paresh Rawal’s strong performance and the warm friendship track. However, its dated narrative, weak humour and unconvincing plot points dilute the impact. At the box office, the film is likely to face an uphill task.