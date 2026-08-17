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Bollywood Hungama » News » Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi scores the highest single-day collection of his career » Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi scores the highest single-day collection of his career

Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi scores the highest single-day collection of his career

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Awarapan 2 has delivered another major box office milestone for Emraan Hashmi, with the film recording the highest single-day collection of the actor's career. The sequel collected a staggering Rs. 33.77 crore on Saturday, comfortably surpassing the previous benchmark held by Baadshaho.

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 as the film records his highest single-day box office collection

The scale of the jump is significant. Baadshaho, which was previously Hashmi's biggest single-day grosser among the films listed, collected Rs. 15.60 crore on its second day. Awarapan 2 has therefore more than doubled that benchmark, registering a 116% higher collection on Saturday.

The film's performance has been consistently strong across its opening weekend. After collecting Rs. 21.89 crore on Friday, Awarapan 2 surged to Rs. 33.77 crore on Saturday before adding another Rs. 25.84 crore on Sunday. This takes its three-day total to Rs. 81.50 crore, underlining the remarkable momentum the film has built since release.

The gap with Hashmi's earlier best is even more striking when the individual days are compared. Baadshaho collected Rs. 12.60 crore on Friday and Rs. 15.60 crore on Saturday, while Awarapan 2 opened at Rs. 21.89 crore before exploding on Saturday. Raaz 3 had recorded Rs. 10.47 crore on its opening day, while The Dirty Picture had collected Rs. 9.54 crore.

What stands out is that Awarapan 2 isn't merely benefiting from one exceptional day. The film has maintained a strong level of audience interest across all three days, with each of its opening weekend collections comfortably ahead of the single-day benchmarks of Hashmi's earlier major successes.

For an actor whose strongest theatrical phase came more than a decade ago, the response to Awarapan 2 is particularly telling. The film has managed to reconnect Hashmi with the mass audience in a way that goes beyond nostalgia, turning the return to his action avatar into a genuine box office event.

With a Rs. 33.77 crore single-day record now to his name, Hashmi has found a new career benchmark and Awarapan 2 is proving that the actor's box office pull still has plenty of firepower left.

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection , Awarapan 2 Movie Review

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