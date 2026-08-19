Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs. 100 crore in 6 days

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film achieved the milestone on Wednesday, Day 6 of its theatrical run, after collecting Rs. 1.40 crore nett from morning and afternoon shows. The Emraan Hashmi starrer had ended its fifth day with a cumulative collection of Rs. 99.46 crore. With another Rs. 1.40 crore coming in from the first half of Day 6, Awarapan 2 has now taken its total to Rs. 100.86 crore nett, officially entering the Rs. 100 crore club.

The milestone is a significant one for Hashmi, as Awarapan 2 marks the actor’s first solo film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The achievement also underlines the strong theatrical pull generated by the sequel, which has benefited from the nostalgia surrounding the Awarapan franchise as well as renewed audience interest in Hashmi.

The film had opened strongly on Friday with Rs. 23.40 crore, followed by an impressive Rs. 34.09 crore on Saturday and Rs. 26.82 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend stood at Rs. 84.31 crore, providing the film with a substantial cushion going into the weekdays. It then collected Rs. 10.06 crore on Monday and Rs. 5.09 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to Rs. 99.46 crore.

With the Rs. 100 crore milestone now achieved on Day 6, Awarapan 2 has demonstrated considerable resilience beyond its opening weekend. The film’s journey from a strong weekend to the century club in less than a week indicates that the audience interest has extended beyond the initial wave of franchise nostalgia.

The film also has a few more days to maximise its theatrical run before Toxic arrives on Wednesday, August 26. With no major release competing for screens immediately, Awarapan 2 has an open window to build on its momentum and push its lifetime collections further.

For Hashmi, the Rs. 100 crore achievement is arguably the biggest commercial validation of his recent theatrical comeback. Having established a loyal following through romantic dramas, thrillers and music-driven films, the actor has once again found himself at the centre of a major box-office success. Awarapan 2 has not only revived a popular franchise but also reinforced Hashmi’s ability to draw audiences to theatres when given the right vehicle.

Having crossed Rs. 100 crore in just six days, the focus now shifts to where Awarapan 2 eventually lands. With the film already past the century mark and several days still available before the arrival of Toxic, the sequel has a clear opportunity to add substantially to its tally.