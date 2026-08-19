comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs. 100 crore in 6 days » Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs. 100 crore in 6 days

Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs. 100 crore in 6 days

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has crossed the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film achieved the milestone on Wednesday, Day 6 of its theatrical run, after collecting Rs. 1.40 crore nett from morning and afternoon shows. The Emraan Hashmi starrer had ended its fifth day with a cumulative collection of Rs. 99.46 crore. With another Rs. 1.40 crore coming in from the first half of Day 6, Awarapan 2 has now taken its total to Rs. 100.86 crore nett, officially entering the Rs. 100 crore club.

Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs. 100 crore in 6 days

The milestone is a significant one for Hashmi, as Awarapan 2 marks the actor’s first solo film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The achievement also underlines the strong theatrical pull generated by the sequel, which has benefited from the nostalgia surrounding the Awarapan franchise as well as renewed audience interest in Hashmi.

The film had opened strongly on Friday with Rs. 23.40 crore, followed by an impressive Rs. 34.09 crore on Saturday and Rs. 26.82 crore on Sunday. The opening weekend stood at Rs. 84.31 crore, providing the film with a substantial cushion going into the weekdays. It then collected Rs. 10.06 crore on Monday and Rs. 5.09 crore on Tuesday, taking its five-day total to Rs. 99.46 crore.

With the Rs. 100 crore milestone now achieved on Day 6, Awarapan 2 has demonstrated considerable resilience beyond its opening weekend. The film’s journey from a strong weekend to the century club in less than a week indicates that the audience interest has extended beyond the initial wave of franchise nostalgia.

The film also has a few more days to maximise its theatrical run before Toxic arrives on Wednesday, August 26. With no major release competing for screens immediately, Awarapan 2 has an open window to build on its momentum and push its lifetime collections further.

For Hashmi, the Rs. 100 crore achievement is arguably the biggest commercial validation of his recent theatrical comeback. Having established a loyal following through romantic dramas, thrillers and music-driven films, the actor has once again found himself at the centre of a major box-office success. Awarapan 2 has not only revived a popular franchise but also reinforced Hashmi’s ability to draw audiences to theatres when given the right vehicle.

Having crossed Rs. 100 crore in just six days, the focus now shifts to where Awarapan 2 eventually lands. With the film already past the century mark and several days still available before the arrival of Toxic, the sequel has a clear opportunity to add substantially to its tally.

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection , Awarapan 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples in Mumbai, shares pictures

Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak and…

EXCLUSIVE: Excel Entertainment teaming up with Kanika Dhillon for an intense thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Excel Entertainment teaming up…

Prime Video announces September 11 premiere for Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries

Prime Video announces September 11 premiere…

Zoya Akhtar confirms Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel is in works

Zoya Akhtar confirms Zindagi Na Milegi…

Kartik Aaryan launches Dopamine Studios, joins Kabir Khan’s sports drama as producer

Kartik Aaryan launches Dopamine Studios,…

After Awarapan 2 success, Jannat 3 scripting begins with Emraan Hashmi; Vishesh Bhatt confirms

After Awarapan 2 success, Jannat 3 scripting…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification