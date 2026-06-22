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Bollywood Hungama » News » Obsession Box Office: Film emerges as the no. 1 Hollywood grosser of 2026 in India; edges past Project Hail Mary » Obsession Box Office: Film emerges as the no. 1 Hollywood grosser of 2026 in India; edges past Project Hail Mary

Obsession Box Office: Film emerges as the no. 1 Hollywood grosser of 2026 in India; edges past Project Hail Mary

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Hollywood film Obsession has sprung a surprise at the India box office. The film has now emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2026 in India, collecting Rs. 75.69 cr. so far.

Obsession Box Office: Film emerges as the no. 1 Hollywood grosser of 2026 in India; edges past Project Hail Mary

In the process, Obsession has narrowly overtaken Project Hail Mary, which stands at Rs. 75.09 cr. The difference between the two films is just Rs. 0.60 cr., making this one of the closest box office battles among Hollywood releases in India this year.

The third spot is occupied by Michael, which collected a strong Rs. 66.44 cr. Meanwhile, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is at the fourth position with Rs. 28.66 cr., followed closely by The Devil Wears Prada 2, which has amassed Rs. 28.31 cr.

Interestingly, the top three Hollywood films of 2026 have all crossed the Rs. 60 cr. mark in India, proving yet again that the audience appetite for Hollywood big-ticket entertainers remains strong in the country. However, Obsession’s feat is significant as it has managed to edge past a much-talked-about release like Project Hail Mary and claim the top spot.

The top 5 Hollywood grossers of 2026 in India are as follows:

Obsession – Rs. 75.69 cr.
Project Hail Mary – Rs. 75.09 cr.
Michael – Rs. 66.44 cr.
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Rs. 28.66 cr.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Rs. 28.31 cr.

With Obsession now sitting at the top, it remains to be seen whether it can further widen the gap in the coming days.

More Pages: Obsession (English) Box Office Collection , Obsession (English) Movie Review

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