Jan Neta Movie Review: JAN NETA is a familiar yet engaging mass entertainer.

Jan Neta Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol

Director: H Vinoth

Jan Neta Movie Review Synopsis:

JAN NETA is the story of an extraordinary man. The year is 2013. Thalapathy (Thalapathy Vijay) is serving a prison sentence at Madurai Central Jail. Several attempts have been made to kill him behind bars, but he has survived each one due to his courage and fighting prowess. The newly appointed jailer, Srikanth (Gautham Vasudev Menon), is intrigued by Thalapathy and begins looking into his past. Srikanth’s wife is no more, and he is single-handedly raising his daughter, Viji (Mamitha Baiju). Srikanth temporarily allows Thalapathy to leave prison to visit his mother (Revathy), who is on her deathbed. This decision leads to Srikanth’s suspension. After being released from jail, Thalapathy immediately goes to meet Srikanth, as he feels responsible for his predicament. He also forms an instant bond with Viji. When Srikanth dies in a road accident, Thalapathy takes responsibility for Viji and raises her as his own daughter. Meanwhile, John Himler (Bobby Deol), like Thalapathy, is also imprisoned, but in Swasnia, an African nation. He brutally escapes from prison, killing several inmates in the process. He aims to attack India in a manner that the authorities could never have anticipated. He is aided by Roja Rangaswamy (Prakash Raj), an influential politician in Tamil Nadu. How Thalapathy stands in their way and how he, John and Roja are connected forms the rest of the story.

Jan Neta Movie Story Review:

H Vinoth's story is partially inspired by the 2023 Telugu film, BHAGAVANATH KESARI. The plot is cliched and routine. H Vinoth's screenplay is captivating and peppered with several moments that would appeal to the masses. However, the writing also falters in some places. H Vinoth's dialogues add to the entertainment quotient.

H Vinoth's direction is simple and easy to apprehend, despite the story being set in different eras. Interestingly, it tells a story which is been told before in Hindi and various South film industries. Moreover, it has a run time of 183 minutes. Yet, the film never feels boring. There’s something or the other happening at every minute and it keeps the viewers firmly invested in the story. Moreover, the film explores themes such as political corruption, secularism, patriotism and women’s safety. A crucial sequence involving a character going on a hunger strike is especially timely and is likely to resonate in light of recent developments in the country.

On the flipside, John Himler’s origin story is silly and difficult to digest. The way the robotic creatures are depicted is substandard. Audiences today are accustomed to watching far superior visual effects in Western films, and JAN NETA falls short on that front. Moreover, certain dialogues and references are likely to appeal primarily to the film’s core audience, that is, the Tamil-speaking moviegoers. Lastly, Vijay does not enjoy the same level of popularity in North India as Allu Arjun or Prabhas, which could further restrict the film’s reach in Hindi-speaking markets.

Jan Neta Movie Review Performances:

Thalapathy Vijay delivers a terrific performance. His mere presence is electrifying, and the impact rises several notches whenever he displays his trademark swag or mouths hard-hitting dialogues. He will be remembered as a rare mass superstar with an enviable track record at the box office. Mamitha Baiju has a crucial role and delivers an impactful performance. A few of her scenes would be lapped up by the male and female audiences alike. Pooja Hegde (Kayal) looks gorgeous and lends able support. Bobby Deol is superb as the antagonist, even though the writing lets him down. Prakash Raj goes back to his SINGHAM [2011] and WANTED [2009] avatar and impresses as the baddie. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani (Leela Devi), Revathy (Thalapathy’s mother), Nassar (Arivudai Nambi; CM), Sunil (Velu; corrupt cop), Narain (Khaleel), Teejay Arunasalam (Karthik) are fair. The actress playing Porkodi makes her presence felt.

Jan Neta movie music and other technical aspects:

Anirudh's music is well-woven into the narrative. 'Thalapathy Kacheri' and 'Jiye Tere Hi Sahaare' are the best songs of the lot and foot-tapping. 'Jhilmil Gudiya' and 'Sab Mera Tu' are soulful while 'Khoon Ka Devata' is exhilarating. Anirudh's background score enhances impact. The theme used in Bobby Deol’s scenes is quite cool.

Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography gives the film a cinematic appeal. ANL Arasu's action is a bit gory but not as much as seen in films like DHURANDHAR, ANIMAL, etc. Pallavi Singh's costumes are realistic while V Selvakumar's production design is satisfactory. The VFX could have been better, while the use of AI in the Swasnia scenes is of poor quality. Pradeep E Ragav's editing is slick.

Jan Neta Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, JAN NETA is a familiar yet engaging mass entertainer powered by Thalapathy Vijay’s electrifying screen presence, crowd-pleasing moments and a brisk narrative. Though several references and dialogues may have limited appeal for Hindi-speaking audiences, it is still the most mass-appealing film of the week. Its action, emotions and larger-than-life treatment could help it find an audience, particularly in B and C centres.