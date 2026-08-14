Awarapan 2 Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Awarapan 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

AWARAPAN 2 is the story of a man on a mission. Nineteen years have passed since the events of the first part. Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) has survived and continues to mourn the untimely demise of Aaliyah Hamid (Shriya Saran). He forms a bond with an abandoned child, whom he names Aaliyah (Myrah Shivan). When the girl finds herself in trouble, Shivam brings back his old, brave and fearless avatar. He travels to Bangkok and takes on members of a dangerous gang to save Aaliyah. Amid the chaos, he finds solace in Zara (Disha Patani). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Awarapan 2 Movie Story Review:

Vishesh Bhatt's story carries the essence of the first part. Bilal Siddiqi and Vishesh Bhatt's screenplay is engaging and peppered with engaging and emotional moments. However, the writing could have been tighter and less predictable. Bilal Siddiqi and Vishesh Bhatt's dialogues (additional dialogues by Sanjay Masoom) are in sync with the zone of the film.

Nitin Kakkar's direction is mass appealing. He nicely plays on the nostalgia factor and moreover, presents the protagonist in an extremely likeable avatar. Hence, one roots for Shivam from start to finish. The antagonist's track and his equation with his siblings is another riveting track that will be lapped up by the audience. There's abundance of action which will find patronage from the mass audience and single screen patrons. Certain scenes will lead to lots of claps and whistles.

On the flipside, despite the best efforts, the film falls short of the greatness of AWARAPAN [2007], which has become a cult classic. The romantic track between Shivam and Zara doesn't work as intended. A few twists are predictable and one can guess from a mile away. A few scenes are silly like the villain allowing the protagonist to survive and not killing. It makes no sense considering that he's shown to be quite ruthless. Lastly, the final scene will leave the audience divided.

Awarapan 2 Movie Review Performances:

Emraan Hashmi is presented in a mass appealing avatar and will be loved. There's been a huge demand to see him in such a character but he had not done a role of this kind in a long time. Hence, masses and his fans will be in for a treat. Disha Patani looks stunning and gives a first-rate performance. Shabana Azmi (Nafisa Nawaz) is lovely and one wishes she had more screen time. Puran Gabbi (Zorawar) is a great find and is a big surprise. Aniruddh Rawal (Sikandar) is another actor that will be appreciated. Suvinder Vicky (Jaideep), Vijayant Kohli (Mehmood) and Atul Kumar (Samarth) lend able support. Myrah Shivan delivers a confident performance. Shriya Saran and Shaad Randhawa's cameos are fair.

Awarapan 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

The music is decent and again, no match to the soundtrack of the original. 'Tera Mera Rishta Continues' and 'Toh Phir Aao' are the best of the lot followed by 'Yeh Awarapan' and 'Ve Junoon'. 'Tumhare Liye', 'Piya Ghar Aaya' and 'Laado' fail to entice. Raju Singh's background score is much better.

Vishnu Rao's cinematography is stunning. The locales of Rajasthan and Bangkok are spectacularly shot. Aejaz Gulab and Kawee Sirikhanaerut's action is a bit gory. Shiraz Siddique and Maxima Basu's costumes are stylish while Sunayana Sabherwal and Tarpan Shrivastavaa's production design is classy. Devendra Murdeshwar's editing is sharp and could have been better in beginning of the second half.

Awarapan 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, AWARAPAN 2 works as a mass-appealing action entertainer powered by Emraan Hashmi’s likeable performance, nostalgia, emotion and whistle-worthy moments. At the box office, the film is all set for a smashing opening and a strong weekend, and this will prove to be one of the biggest hits of the year.