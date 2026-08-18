Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer emerges as 4th highest first Monday grosser of 2026

Awarapan 2 has continued its strong run at the box office after its opening weekend, with the Emraan Hashmi starrer recording Rs. 8.89 crore on its first Monday. The film has consequently emerged as the fourth-highest first Monday grosser of 2026, putting it ahead of several major Hindi releases of the year.

The Monday hold is particularly encouraging because it indicates that the film's strong weekend business has translated into weekday footfalls. Awarapan 2 has collected Rs. 8.89 crore, edging past Welcome To The Jungle, which recorded Rs. 8.24 crore, and Dhamaal 4, which earned Rs. 8.18 crore on their respective first Mondays. The Emraan Hashmi starrer is therefore ahead of the two films by 7.9% and 8.7%, respectively.

At the top of the chart, Border 2 remains the year's biggest first Monday grosser with a massive Rs. 63.59 crore, followed by Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Rs. 59 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day occupies the third spot with Rs. 23.30 crore, meaning Awarapan 2 is the only film in the Top 5 after these three major event releases to cross the Rs. 8 crore mark on its first Monday.

The gap with the films below Awarapan 2 is also telling. Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 6.25 crore on its first Monday, while Cocktail 2 recorded Rs. 6.07 crore. O' Romeo and Alpha are further behind at Rs. 4.25 crore and Rs. 3.82 crore, respectively. In other words, Awarapan 2 has delivered a Monday collection nearly 42% higher than Bhooth Bangla and over 46% higher than Cocktail 2.

What makes the Monday number significant is that Awarapan 2 is not simply riding the strength of its opening weekend anymore. A first Monday of Rs. 8.89 crore suggests that the film has retained a sizeable portion of its weekend audience, giving it a solid foundation for the crucial first-week run. For a sequel built around the cult recall of the original and Emraan Hashmi's action image, the weekday response provides an important indication that the theatrical interest extends beyond the initial nostalgia factor.

The film's position is even more impressive when viewed against the scale of the 2026 box office. The top three first Monday performers — Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Spider-Man: Brand New Day — are all large-scale event films. Awarapan 2, meanwhile, has positioned itself directly behind them, while staying ahead of several established franchises and star-driven releases.

For Emraan Hashmi, the Monday performance further strengthens what has already been a remarkable career turnaround. After emerging as his biggest opening weekend grosser, Awarapan 2 has now added another significant milestone by entering the Top 4 first Monday performers of 2026.

With Rs. 8.89 crore coming in on the first working day after the weekend, the film has given itself a healthy platform for the rest of the week. The key now will be how well it holds through Tuesday and Wednesday, but for the moment, Awarapan 2 is firmly holding its own among the year's biggest theatrical performers.

Top 10 Highest First Monday Grossers of 2026

Border 2 - Rs. 63.59 cr

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 59 cr

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Rs. 23.30 cr

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 8.89 cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 8.24 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 8.18 cr

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 6.25 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 6.07 cr

O' Romeo- Rs. 4.25 cr

Alpha - Rs. 3.82 cr