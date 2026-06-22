Cocktail 2 Box Office: Scores a good weekend, all set for the 100 Crore Club entry

It has turned out to be a good weekend for Cocktail 2 as Rs. 46.76 crores have come in. The film took a good start, grew well on Saturday, and though there wasn’t a similar growth on Sunday, the job had been done already and now it was about consolidating further to ensure that the weekdays turned out to be stable as well.

Sunday collections read Rs. 17.26 crores and that’s better than Saturday which stood at Rs. 16.40 crores. From here, all that the film needs to do is stay around 50% of Friday, and that should be enough to help add further Rs. 23-25 crores in weekdays to follow. A first week total of Rs. 70 crores is there for the taking, which means a lifetime of Rs. 100 crores is coming for sure.

It’s after two months that we are finally talking about a film that’s a potential 100 Crore Club entrant. Somehow, the industry has struggled to produce even Rs. 50 crores earners and hence a potential century at the box office is coming across as a whiff of fresh air. For Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, this should be a good success under their belt.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources