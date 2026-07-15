The Odyssey (English) Movie Review: THE ODYSSEY is a monumental cinematic spectacle.

The Odyssey (English) Review {4.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson

Director: Christopher Nolan

The Odyssey Movie Review Synopsis:

THE ODYSSEY is the story of a man trying to return home. After emerging victorious in the Trojan War, Odysseus (Matt Damon), eager to return to his home, Ithaca, sets sail with his fleet, but the voyage proves far riskier than anticipated. Almost 20 years pass. Believing Odysseus to be dead, a rowdy, predatory faction of 108 suitors, led by the sleazy Antinous (Robert Pattinson), has overrun the royal palace, plundering the kingdom’s resources while aggressively pressuring Odysseus' wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) to choose a new husband. Telemachus (Tom Holland), the son of Odysseus and Penelope, is tired of the situation. He is determined to find his father and hence sets out on a voyage to get answers. It’s a risk as the suitors should not know about the motive of Telemachus’ trip. Moreover, there's no guarantee whether or not Odysseus is alive. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

The Odyssey Movie Story Review:

THE ODYSSEY is based on the ancient Greek epic ‘Odyssey’ by Homer. The story is fantastic and explores several themes that resonate universally. Christopher Nolan's screenplay is gripping. The film moves across different timelines and yet, it is seamlessly put together on paper. The dialogues are strong and a few one-liners will lead to applause. At the same time, the use of modern-sounding words like ‘Dad’ and ‘Daddy’ could have been avoided.

Christopher Nolan’s direction is exemplary. As expected, he respects the audience’s intelligence and never dumbs down the material. Another filmmaker might have begun the narrative before the Trojan War and followed the events chronologically. Nolan, however, employs his distinctive storytelling style to draw viewers into the narrative. The film unfolds across two tracks – the present-day events in Ithaca and Odysseus’ perilous journey after setting sail for home. Throughout the first half and much of the second, the latter track truly captivates the viewer. The challenges Odysseus encounters and the manner in which Nolan stages them make for a gripping watch. Two sequences stand out in particular – Odysseus and his men being trapped inside the cave of the Cyclops Polyphemus (Bill Irwin), and the episode involving Circe (Samantha Morton).

However, Nolan reserves the best for the finale. The happenings in the last 20 minutes are akin to an Indian commercial film. Hence, the audiences in the country would lap it up. Expect frenzy in cinemas at this point!

However, THE ODYSSEY is not without its share of blemishes. The opening 20 minutes can be confusing, as it takes some time to understand the various characters, their motivations and their respective arcs. Viewers unfamiliar with Greek mythology may struggle during the first 30 minutes, while a few aspects might remain unclear even later. The interest level also dips briefly during a few portions in the middle. Moreover, certain developments feel sudden, particularly when Telemachus questions Eumaeus (John Leguizamo) about his father. It seems unconvincing that a 20-year-old man, who has suffered throughout his life because of his father’s absence, would not have sought such crucial information much earlier.

The Odyssey Movie Review Performances:

Matt Damon, without a shred of doubt, delivers one of the finest performances of his career. He humanizes Odysseus and portrays him with all his strengths, flaws and vulnerabilities. In several scenes, particularly the emotional ones, he genuinely touches the heart. At the same time, he looks quite massy in the action sequences. It is a performance worthy of a sure-shot Academy Award nomination. Tom Holland also gets an opportunity to be heroic in his own way and delivers a sincere performance. Anne Hathaway essays her part with grace and panache. It is fascinating to witness her range; just two months ago, she was seen in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2, and here, she appears in a completely different avatar. Robert Pattinson gets under the skin of his character and delivers a terrific act. John Leguizamo has a crucial role and leaves huge mark. The same applies to Charlize Theron (Calypso) and Samantha Morton. Lupita Nyong'o’s (as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra) casting has raised eyebrows. However, setting that debate aside, her performance is first-rate. Benny Safdie (Agamemnon), Jon Bernthal (Menelaus), Himesh Patel (Eurylochus), Corey Hawkins (Polybus), Mia Goth (Melantho, the disloyal maidservant) and Elliot Page (Sinon) lend able support. Finally, Zendaya (Athena) is memorable in what can best be described as a cameo.

The Odyssey movie music and other technical aspects:

Ludwig Göransson's music score is stunning and elevates the proceedings. The theme that truly stands out is the one played during the scene of the Sirens. It is haunting and has the potential to linger in one's mind for hours after exiting the theatre.

Hoyte van Hoytema's cinematography is a visual spectacle. The film has been shot in unexplored regions and not the usual locations, which provides a nice touch. The VFX is minimal but impressive and looks different from what one usually sees in Hollywood films. The use of an anthropomorphic animatronic puppet for a crucial character is particularly effective and strikingly realistic. The action is straight out of life. Jennifer Lame's editing is seamless and coherent.

The Odyssey Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THE ODYSSEY is a monumental cinematic spectacle that combines Christopher Nolan’s trademark narrative brilliance with grand-scale action and stirring emotions. The breathtaking visuals, Ludwig Göransson’s haunting score, Matt Damon’s Oscar-worthy performance and the electrifying final act make it an unforgettable big-screen experience. At the Indian box office, the film has a strong chance of surpassing Nolan’s OPPENHEIMER [2023], as THE ODYSSEY is far more mass-appealing, particularly during its thunderous climax, which is certain to spark frenzy and euphoric reactions in cinemas. A must-watch on the biggest screen possible!