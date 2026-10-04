Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer pushes Drishyam franchise past Rs. 400 cr; total reaches Rs. 420.65 cr in just 2 days

The Drishyam franchise has crossed a major box office milestone, with Drishyam The Conclusion taking the combined India net collection of the three-film series past the Rs. 400 crore mark.

The franchise had accumulated Rs. 307.67 crore from the first two films, with Drishyam contributing Rs. 67.13 crore and Drishyam 2 adding Rs. 240.54 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion has now contributed Rs. 112.98 crore in just two days, taking the combined franchise total to Rs. 420.65 crore.

The speed of the jump is what makes the achievement particularly noteworthy. The franchise needed two films and more than a decade of theatrical history to reach Rs. 307.67 crore. The third instalment has added another Rs. 112.98 crore in only 48 hours.

The impact is also visible on Bollywood Hungama's all-time Hindi franchise chart. Before the release of Drishyam The Conclusion, the franchise was ranked No. 21 with Rs. 307.67 crore. At Rs. 420.65 crore, the combined tally would move the franchise into the Top 15, ahead of Dhoom's Rs. 396.88 crore and Dhamaal's Rs. 394.42 crore, while remaining behind Dabangg, which stands at Rs. 439.99 crore.

The journey of the franchise has been remarkable. The original Drishyam opened at Rs. 5.80 crore and eventually collected Rs. 67.13 crore. Drishyam 2 then took a giant leap, opening at Rs. 15.38 crore and finishing with Rs. 240.54 crore. The latest chapter has now opened at Rs. 62.03 crore and has already collected Rs. 112.98 crore in two days.

What began as a relatively modest theatrical performer in 2015 has now evolved into one of the strongest Hindi film franchises at the box office. And with the third film still at the beginning of its run, the franchise's final ranking is likely to move considerably higher in the weeks ahead.

Drishyam Franchise Collections:

Drishyam - Rs. 67.13 cr

Drishyam 2 - Rs. 240.54 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 112.98 cr

Total - Rs. 420.65 cr