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Bollywood Hungama » News » Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Continues its UPWARD TREND, scores a VERY GOOD Sunday, all set for a Monday HIGHER than Friday » Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Continues its UPWARD TREND, scores a VERY GOOD Sunday, all set for a Monday HIGHER than Friday

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Continues its UPWARD TREND, scores a VERY GOOD Sunday, all set for a Monday HIGHER than Friday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Main Vaapas Aaunga is showing very good resurgence at the box office. After bringing in Rs. 2 crores on Friday and then more than doubling up on Saturday (Rs. 4.45 crores), the film has now almost tripled up on Sunday with Rs. 5.67 crores coming in. A day on day jump clearly indicates the way word of mouth is spreading for this Imtiaz Ali drama and since the second Sunday is more than double of the first Sunday (Rs. 2.50 crores), it can be said that the film can go anywhere now.

The film was being showcased at limited screens in the first week and the weekdays hadn’t given much hope to start with either. However, the second week is a different story altogether and even though Cocktail 2 is still dominating the screen count, Main Vaapas Aaunga has ample space available for it now to keep bringing in steady set of audiences.

Especially at Delhi NCR, this Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah led period love story is excellent and this is where one can expect the most solid numbers to come in as well. The real magic would be if the film breaks out past this territory as well to the rest of the country and if that turns out to be the case then there won’t be any stopping it. Currently standing at Rs. 24.58 crores, the film with Vedang Raina and Sharwari Wagh as the younger couple will now comfortably go past the Rs. 35 crores mark before the second week is through.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection , Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie Review

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