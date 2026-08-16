One of the most successful directors of Bollywood, David Dhawan, celebrated his 75th birthday on the night of August 15 with lot of pomp. Interestingly, as many as 30 to 35 celebrities graced the special occasion, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned. The director turned 75 on August 16.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor and many other prominent celebs attend David Dhawan’s grand 75th birthday bash

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The party was held at his house. David Dhawan doesn't really throw bashes but this time, he did so, probably as it's a milestone birthday, and also presumably at the insistence of his family members who dote on him."

The source continued, "Besides son Varun Dhawan and others, the guests included Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Pradeep (Tutu) Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Rumi Jafry, and a few others. A total of around 30-35 guests attended the bash."

Bollywood Hungama also stumbled upon an exclusive picture from the birthday party of David Dhawan. The birthday boy can be seen posing with Varun Dhawan, Tutu Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Santoshi is visible in the foreground.

David Dhawan began his career as a director with Taaqatwar (1989). In these 37 years, he went on to direct 45 films, including super hits like Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Judwaa (1997), Hero No 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Biwi No 1 (1999), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), etc.

David Dhawan's 45th film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, incidentally released just two months ago. It starred Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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