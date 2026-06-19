Cocktail 2 Movie Review: COCKTAIL 2 is a breezy and entertaining relationship drama.

Cocktail 2 Review {4.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna

Director: Homi Adajania

Cocktail 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

COCKTAIL 2 is the story of a man and his bond with two women. Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) is a Delhi NCR based chef who is in a live-in relationship with Diya (Rashmika Mandanna). Both are together for 16 years and are comfortable with the arrangement. They don't feel the need to be married but the society doesn't believe so. They are pestered to get hitched. The wedding season is coming up and both dread that they'll be bombarded with the ‘when are you getting married’ question. Hence, they decide to escape to Sicily, Italy. At Sicily, they bump into Alisha aka Ally (Kriti Sanon), an old college friend of Diya. Her presence adds to the confusion and madness in their relationship. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Cocktail 2 movie story review:

Luv Ranjan’s story is in line with his signature style and is dramatic. Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan's screenplay is breezy and peppered with highly entertaining moments. There's also an element of surprise at several places. Hence, one might never know where the film would go next. Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan's dialogues are one of the biggest strengths of the film. The one-liners enhance the impact of several scenes.

Homi Adajania's direction is supreme. He mounts the film on a grand scale and moreover, he treats the principal characters with aplomb. They look real and people will relate to them or would know somebody in their circle who's like Kunal, Diya or Ally. The film often goes in a zone which might come across as bizarre. But Homi treats it just right and hence, one flows along with the developments in the story. Any other writer or director would have preferred to add scenes of characters fighting or confronting each other. Homi avoids the path completely, adding quirk to such scenes, and it comes across as a breath of fresh air. At the same time, the film is not shallow and a few emotional scenes tug at the viewers' heartstrings. The scene where Ally pours her heart out to Kunal, first in the balcony, and later at the party, are memorable. The finale is lovely.

On the flipside, despite the best efforts of the makers, the film does get a bit silly. This especially happens in the pre-climax, when viewers might even wonder where the film is heading. Also, Kunal's giving and sacrificial nature didn't come out properly to the fore until it gets pointed out in the second half of the film.

Cocktail 2 Movie Review Performances:

All three actors have delivered bravura performances. However, it's Kriti Sanon who steals the show completely. She keeps her act light and vivacious but also adds depth to it. There are scenes where she suddenly switches and she does it seamlessly, clearly showing that she has improved a lot as an actor. After MIMI [2021], this is surely yet another accomplished performance from her. Shahid Kapoor looks dashing and delivers a lovable performance. It looks very convincing that he is the reason for all the madness. He especially hits the ball out of the park. Rashmika Mandanna gets a bit overshadowed. But there's no doubt that she performs her part with sincerity and adds a lot to several scenes. From the supporting cast, Tiku Talsania (Kunal's father) is hardly there initially but leaves a mark later on. Pulkit Samrat does well in a cameo.

Cocktail 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

Pritam Chakraborty's music is energetic and soulful. 'Jab Talak' and 'Mashooqa' are the best of the lot. 'Tujhko' is melodious. 'Jaag Se Laaj' and 'Lehar' are well placed. 'Tumhi Ho Bandhu' comes at an important juncture. Pritam Chakraborty's background score is in sync with the mood of the film.

Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran's cinematography is breathtaking. Italy has never been showcased in this manner before. Arvind Ashok Kumar and Bindiya Chhabria's production design is classy. Anaita Shroff Adajania's costumes are very stylish and can become a rage. Akshara Prabhakar's editing is sharp.

Cocktail 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, COCKTAIL 2 is a breezy, entertaining and emotionally satisfying relationship drama that works due to Homi Adajania’s supreme direction, witty writing and terrific performances by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Backed by strong pre-release buzz and an excellent opening, the film has all the ingredients to emerge as a successful performer at the box office.