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Bollywood Hungama » News » UNBELIEVABLE! Awarapan 2 crosses Emraan Hashmi’s 20-year career peak in a SINGLE weekend; becomes his BIGGEST grosser EVER in just 3 DAYS! » UNBELIEVABLE! Awarapan 2 crosses Emraan Hashmi’s 20-year career peak in a SINGLE weekend; becomes his BIGGEST grosser EVER in just 3 DAYS!

UNBELIEVABLE! Awarapan 2 crosses Emraan Hashmi’s 20-year career peak in a SINGLE weekend; becomes his BIGGEST grosser EVER in just 3 DAYS!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Emraan Hashmi has achieved a career-defining box office milestone with Awarapan 2. Just three days after its release, the action entertainer has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Hashmi's career, surpassing the lifetime collections of The Dirty Picture.

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, which becomes his biggest grosser in three days

Awarapan 2 has collected Rs. 82.09 crore in its opening weekend, taking it past The Dirty Picture, which ended its theatrical run at Rs. 80 crore. The film has therefore rewritten Hashmi's career-best benchmark within just three days, an impressive turnaround for an actor whose biggest theatrical successes came largely during the 2000s and early 2010s.

The scale of the achievement becomes more striking when viewed against Hashmi's other major performers. Baadshaho stands at Rs. 78.10 crore, followed by Raaz 3 at Rs. 70.07 crore and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai at Rs. 55.47 crore. Murder 2 collected Rs. 47.90 crore, while Jannat 2 finished at Rs. 42.50 crore.

What makes Awarapan 2's run particularly significant is the speed at which it has reached the milestone. Unlike a film that gradually builds over several weeks, the sequel has raced past the career benchmarks of some of Hashmi's most recognised films almost immediately. Its Rs. 82.09 crore opening weekend is already Rs. 4 crore ahead of The Dirty Picture and Rs. 3.99 crore above Baadshaho.

The result also points to the strength of the Awarapan brand and the enduring connect audiences have with Hashmi in an action-oriented avatar. The sequel has managed to turn nostalgia for the original into strong theatrical demand, giving Hashmi something that has eluded him for years: a film that combines franchise recall with a genuinely massive commercial opening.

With Awarapan 2 already sitting at the top of his career chart after only three days, the question is no longer whether the film will become Hashmi's biggest hit, but how far beyond the Rs. 82 crore mark it can eventually go. For an actor whose previous career-high stood at Rs. 80 crore, the sequel has delivered a remarkably swift and emphatic box office reset.

Emraan Hashmi's Top 10 All-Time Highest Grossers
Awarapan 2 - Rs. 82.09 cr
The Dirty Picture - Rs. 80 cr
Baadshaho - Rs. 78.1 cr
Raaz 3 - Rs. 70.07 cr
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai - Rs. 55.47 cr
Murder 2 - Rs. 47.90 cr
Jannat 2 - Rs. 42.50 cr
Hamari Adhuri Kahani - Rs. 34.43 cr
Ghanchakkar - Rs. 31.60 cr
Azhar - Rs. 29.70 cr

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection , Awarapan 2 Movie Review

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