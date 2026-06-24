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Bollywood Hungama » News » Cocktail 2 Box Office: Earns Rs 5.87 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, will surpass Cocktail lifetime soon » Cocktail 2 Box Office: Earns Rs 5.87 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, will surpass Cocktail lifetime soon

Cocktail 2 Box Office: Earns Rs 5.87 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, will surpass Cocktail lifetime soon

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Cocktail 2 managed to bring Rs. 5.87 crores on Tuesday. It was a given that Rs. 5.50 crores would be crossed due to reduced ticket prices and the trending so far had suggested a score in the same vicinity. The Homi Adajania directed romcom is currently moving ahead on an expected track and the lifetime will eventually cross Rs. 100 crores for sure.

Cocktail 2 Box Office: Earns Rs 5.87 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, will surpass Cocktail lifetime soon

In fact, between today and tomorrow around Rs. 8-9 crores more should come in, though tomorrow evening onwards there is Welcome To The Jungle paid previews beginning as well. As a matter of fact, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer could well have been bringing in at least Rs. 1 crore more on a daily basis but then there is Main Vaapas Aaunga playing as well which has shown resurgence with the multiplex audiences at the major cities.

Still, the job is done for Cocktail 2 as it currently stands at Rs. 58.65 crores. The film will comfortably go past the entire lifetime score of Cocktail (Rs. 71 crores) and then there would be more coming in weeks to follow. The film has gone past the lifetime score of Maddock Films’ own romcom Param Sundari (Rs. 53.07 crores) in just 5 days. The romcom genre has struggled for really long now but Cocktail has brought back some hope for more such films to be green-lighted.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection , Cocktail 2 Movie Review

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