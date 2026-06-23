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Bollywood Hungama » News » Cocktail 2 Box Office: Holds well on Monday, Cocktail could well emerge as the first romcom franchise to move into third instalment » Cocktail 2 Box Office: Holds well on Monday, Cocktail could well emerge as the first romcom franchise to move into third instalment

Cocktail 2 Box Office: Holds well on Monday, Cocktail could well emerge as the first romcom franchise to move into third instalment

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After bringing in Rs. 46.76 crores in its opening weekend, Cocktail 2 held well on Monday as Rs. 6.02 crores came in. Friday collections stood at Rs. 13.10 crores and that was a bit higher than expected. Now with Monday being as per industry standards, the overall collections are satisfactory at Rs. 52.78 crores.

Cocktail 2 Box Office: Holds well on Monday, Cocktail could well emerge as the first romcom franchise to move into third instalment

The film has taken Blockbuster Tuesday offer today and hence ticket are available at much cheaper price. That should ensure steady footfalls and a number which is equal or somewhat bigger than Monday. Another day of close to Rs. 6 crores will help and then over Rs. 10 crores coming in the remaining two days of the week would ensure that the film will complete week one with a respectable number.

This one is a success for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and what’s now assured is that Cocktail could well emerge as the first romcom franchise to move into the third instalment. One can well foresee Maddock Films to now go ahead and make Cocktail 3 in near future, and that by itself would be a feat given the fact that most franchises are action, comedy or horror.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection , Cocktail 2 Movie Review

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