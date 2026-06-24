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Bollywood Hungama » News » Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: GROWS again on Blockbuster Tuesday, hits Rs. 3 crores mark again and also crosses Rs. 30 CRORES MILESTONE » Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: GROWS again on Blockbuster Tuesday, hits Rs. 3 crores mark again and also crosses Rs. 30 CRORES MILESTONE

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: GROWS again on Blockbuster Tuesday, hits Rs. 3 crores mark again and also crosses Rs. 30 CRORES MILESTONE

By Joginder Tuteja

Main Vaapas Aaunga is bringing in just the kind of numbers that you expect from a film which is growing on the basis of positive word of mouth. Yes, these are not mega numbers but then from the occupancy perspective the film is doing really well since it’s playing at select screens and shows in limited cities, and bringing in the best collections up North.

That has been the story for the film on a daily basis as from Monday collections of Rs. 2.49 crores, the film jumped by around 20% on Tuesday with reduced ticket prices coming into play. As a result, Rs. 3.01 crores came in and that’s one of the best days that the film has enjoyed so far and higher than any of the days from the first week. In fact, the trending is looking good for today as well and while Rs. 2 crores will certainly be coming on, it’s possible that the film will breach Rs. 2.50 crores mark.

The Imtiaz Ali directed film has now also crossed the Rs. 30 crores milestone and stands at Rs. 30.08 crores. By the time the second week comes to a close, the film would have come near Rs. 35 crores mark and then it would all boil down to the kind of showcasing that it retains in the third week. That would be the key to much further than the Rs. 50 crores milestone would the film eventually to go in its lifetime run.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection , Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie Review

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