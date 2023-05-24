comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.05.2023 | 11:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » YRF Talent appoints Akanksha Malhotra as AVP – Talent

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

YRF Talent appoints Akanksha Malhotra as AVP – Talent

en Bollywood News YRF Talent appoints Akanksha Malhotra as AVP – Talent

In this new role, Akanksha will be spearheading the films division within YRF Talent, as well as lead strategic relationships within the fraternity.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

YRF Talent, the boutique talent management firm that currently represents celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sharvari Wagh to name a few, has appointed Akanksha Malhotra as AVP - Talent. In this new role, Akanksha will be spearheading the films division within YRF Talent, as well as lead strategic relationships between artists and studios, producers and platforms to package projects for its actors.

YRF Talent appoints Akanksha Malhotra as AVP - Talent

YRF Talent appoints Akanksha Malhotra as AVP – Talent

Prior to YRF Talent, Akanksha has over 13 years of experience in the movie industry. She has worked with Cine1 Studios on the smash-hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She was also Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s agent from 2010-2019, scouting & servicing projects like Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, and Udta Punjab for him.

Prithwish Ganguly, Vice President, Talent & Communications Strategy, said, “We are delighted to have someone like Akanksha Malhotra joining our agency. In the competitive landscape of movie-business today, Akanksha’s experience will bolster us to navigate through the rapidly evolving times of content production & monetisation. Her expertise will be crucial for us to advice our homegrown talents to take informed and strategic career decisions.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan crosses the 100-day mark in cinemas

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Karan Johar to direct Tiger Shroff…

IIFA: Iulia Vantur to be a performer at this…

Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Siddharth…

Aditya Singh Rajput's Death: Police break…

Aditi Rao Hydari and British actress Paige…

Shah Rukh Khan video calls a cancer patient…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification