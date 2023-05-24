In this new role, Akanksha will be spearheading the films division within YRF Talent, as well as lead strategic relationships within the fraternity.

YRF Talent, the boutique talent management firm that currently represents celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sharvari Wagh to name a few, has appointed Akanksha Malhotra as AVP - Talent. In this new role, Akanksha will be spearheading the films division within YRF Talent, as well as lead strategic relationships between artists and studios, producers and platforms to package projects for its actors.

YRF Talent appoints Akanksha Malhotra as AVP – Talent

Prior to YRF Talent, Akanksha has over 13 years of experience in the movie industry. She has worked with Cine1 Studios on the smash-hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She was also Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s agent from 2010-2019, scouting & servicing projects like Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, and Udta Punjab for him.

Prithwish Ganguly, Vice President, Talent & Communications Strategy, said, “We are delighted to have someone like Akanksha Malhotra joining our agency. In the competitive landscape of movie-business today, Akanksha’s experience will bolster us to navigate through the rapidly evolving times of content production & monetisation. Her expertise will be crucial for us to advice our homegrown talents to take informed and strategic career decisions.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan crosses the 100-day mark in cinemas

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.